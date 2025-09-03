Open Menu

Three Killed In Khairpur Accident

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 11:24 PM

Three killed in Khairpur accident

Three persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near the Satharja area of Khairpur district, TV channels quoting police sources reported on Wednesday

KHAIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Three persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near the Satharja area of Khairpur district, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven coach hit the motorcyclist passing through Satharja area of Khairpur.

As a result of collision, three persons died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. The police team also reached the spot and started searching for the driver of the coach.

Recent Stories

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

45 seconds ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

8 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

8 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..

8 minutes ago
 Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session w ..

Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session with Pakistan diaspora in Belgi ..

8 minutes ago
US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founde ..

US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founder of the nation

2 minutes ago
 Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi calls on CM Ba ..

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi calls on CM Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Over 200 students visit Investigation Branch for i ..

Over 200 students visit Investigation Branch for internship program

2 minutes ago
 Three killed in Khairpur accident

Three killed in Khairpur accident

2 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to improve economy, common man� ..

Efforts being made to improve economy, common man’s life: Rana Ihsan

2 minutes ago
 95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as fl ..

95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan