Three killed in Khairpur accident

KHAIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Three persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near the Satharja area of Khairpur district, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven coach hit the motorcyclist passing through Satharja area of Khairpur.

As a result of collision, three persons died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. The police team also reached the spot and started searching for the driver of the coach.