Three killed in Khairpur truck-motorcycle collision

KHAIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Three persons were died in a road mishap when speeding truck hit the motorcyclists near Kot Diji area of Khairpur district here on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, a rashly driven truck hit the motorcyclists passing through Kot Diji area.

As a result, three persons riding on bikes including a woman and childdied on the spot. The truck driver after committing crime fled the scene to escape arrest. Police rushed to the site and started search for the accused.