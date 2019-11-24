UrduPoint.com
Three Killed In Khan Kali Firing Incident

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :At least three persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in a firing incident took place here in Khan Kali area.

According to police and hospital sources, two groups opened firing during a Kabaddi match being played by children in Khan Kali area.

Which resulted in killing of three persons including two children on the spot. While four other persons got injured in the incident.

Those lost their lives in this tragic incident were identified as Rizwan, Afnan and Jarar.

The police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.

