Three Killed In Mirpur Sakro Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 07:00 PM
THATTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Three persons were killed in a road accident that took place near Mirpur Sakro area of Thatta district of Sindh, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.
According to details, three persons lost their lives when two rashly driven motorcycles collided with each other near Mirpur Sakro area of Thatta district.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. Police are investigating the matter.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor across Hazara division8 minutes ago
-
Muqam urges people to work for solidarity, progress of motherland8 minutes ago
-
Kohat shooting leaves one dead, police launch investigation8 minutes ago
-
Kohat police celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers9 minutes ago
-
Kohat officials spread Eid cheer at District Hospital, ensure quality care9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes sweets among on-duty staff on Eid9 minutes ago
-
AJK celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with full religious zeal and fervor9 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner spreads Eid cheer at District Hospital19 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Mirpur Sakro road accident19 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Fill Sukkur with Joy and Devotion28 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Karachi, triggers panic among residents29 minutes ago
-
Provincial ministers, members of assemblies & dignitaries call on CM Bugti29 minutes ago