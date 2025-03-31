Three killed in Mirpur Sakro road accident

THATTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Three persons were killed in a road accident that took place near Mirpur Sakro area of Thatta district of Sindh, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, three persons lost their lives when two rashly driven motorcycles collided with each other near Mirpur Sakro area of Thatta district.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. Police are investigating the matter.