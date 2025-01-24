Three Killed In N Waziristan Targeted Attack
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) At least three people were killed in a targeted attack in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area, police informed on Friday.
The victims’ bodies have been moved to the hospital.
Police said, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Mir Ali Police Station in Haider Khel Qamar Khel where unknown assailants shot dead three individuals.
The victims have been identified as Jasim, Syed Malook, and Inzamam. Their bodies have been shifted to Mir Ali Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Investigation into the incident is underway.
Recent Stories
Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..
MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector
Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..
EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons
Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration
Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF
Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in D ..
United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint statement
MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six contractors held in crackdown on begging rackets5 minutes ago
-
Three killed in N Waziristan targeted attack5 minutes ago
-
Arrangements reviewed for conducting mass marriages5 minutes ago
-
Minister assures provision of essential items in snow affected areas15 minutes ago
-
Woman among 2 killed in road mishap15 minutes ago
-
Minister wants consultations with legislators, stakeholders on new projects15 minutes ago
-
PBM committed to uplifting provinces through poverty alleviation: MD15 minutes ago
-
Provision of awareness to officers on modern techniques vital for decision-making:Dr. Hidayatullah25 minutes ago
-
Community, religious leaders urged to address polio vaccination concerns25 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt imposes fines over Rs 1.3 mln for vehicle violation in week35 minutes ago
-
Food authority discards over 20000 litres expired cold drinks in DIKhan35 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 82 properties in city35 minutes ago