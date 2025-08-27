Three killed in Nankana Sahib building collapse incident

(@FahadShabbir)

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Three persons were killed when a building collapsed near Mohalla Islampura area of Nankana Sahib, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, three persons including a woman lost their lives when a portion of under-construction

building fell on them near Mohalla Islampura area of Nankana Sahib.

Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and recovered the bodies from debris. Later, the bodies of ill-fated persons were shifted to hospital.