Open Menu

Three Killed In Nankana Sahib Building Collapse Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Three killed in Nankana Sahib building collapse incident

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Three persons were killed when a building collapsed near Mohalla Islampura area of Nankana Sahib, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, three persons including a woman lost their lives when a portion of under-construction

building fell on them near Mohalla Islampura area of Nankana Sahib.

Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and recovered the bodies from debris. Later, the bodies of ill-fated persons were shifted to hospital.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan