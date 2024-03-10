Three Killed In Nowshera Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Three people were killed and one was injured in a road accident at Khairabad area of Nowshera on Sunday.
According to a private news channel, the accident took place at Jehangira tehsil where a cargo dumper hit a motorcycle, as a result of which 3 people were died on the spot while one was injured.
According to the police officials, the deceased were identified as Abdul Rehman, Mir Ghani and Hamza, while the name of the injured person was Astam Khan.
As soon as the incident was reported, the team of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and immediately shifted the dead bodies and the injured to the hospital.
