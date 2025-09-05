Three Killed In Okara Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Three persons were killed in a road accident that took place in Okara area of Punjab, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.
According to initial reports, a rashly driven dumper hit the Rickshaw passing through Okara area of Punjab.
As a result of collision, three persons died on the spot. The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site
and shifted the dead to hospital. The police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the heavy vehicle.
Recent Stories
PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA destroys 2,500 kg diseased meat in Pirwadhai raid5 minutes ago
-
Three killed, two injured in hospital shootout over land dispute5 minutes ago
-
KP approves Rs 526mln for solid waste management in Galiyat, restoration of archaeological sites5 minutes ago
-
KP Governor hosts Palestinian CJ to express solidarity5 minutes ago
-
Chenab flood pressure to ease further in next 12 hours, minister informed5 minutes ago
-
2nd flood wave in Chenab River passes safely5 minutes ago
-
Nation overcomes all natural disasters with determination, unity: Muqam5 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Okara road accident5 minutes ago
-
Murree Admin takes action against artificial flour crisis, seizes 900 hoarded bags in Bhurban15 minutes ago
-
PHC CJ calls for ICT reforms to ensure speedy justice15 minutes ago
-
Voter education committees playing key role in raising awareness: ECP25 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker extends felicitations to Muslim Ummah on Eid Milad-un-Nabi25 minutes ago