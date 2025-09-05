Three killed in Okara road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Three persons were killed in a road accident that took place in Okara area of Punjab, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven dumper hit the Rickshaw passing through Okara area of Punjab.

As a result of collision, three persons died on the spot. The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site

and shifted the dead to hospital. The police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the heavy vehicle.