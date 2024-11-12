Three killed in Qilat firing incident

QILAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Three persons were killed in a firing incident that occurred near Narmek area of Qilat, Balochistan, tv channels

quoting local administration reported on Tuesday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened fire and killed three real brothers on the spot.

Police after receiving reports rushed to the site for shifting the bodies to nearby hospital. Police also started search operation to trace the culprits behind this killing incident. However, no success was made so far till the filling of this report.