Three killed in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :At least three persons were killed when a loaded truck overturned on a car at M-3 Motorway near Faisalabad on Tuesday morning.

According to rescue sources, the accident occured when the truck coming from the opposite side lost its balance on the dilapidated road and fell onto the car, a private news channel reported.

Rescue-1122 said that heavy machinery was employed to the wreckage of the car from under thetruck. "The bodies were moved to hospital for medico-legal", the police added.

The deceased were identified as 20 years Rizwan, 28 years Adnan and 35 years Sajjid.