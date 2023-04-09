Three killed in road accident

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Three people were killed while another for severe injuries in a traffic accident that occurred due to a collision between a car and a truck on Expressway near Khana Pul, Islamabad.

As reported by a private news channel, the horrific accident happened in the limits of Khanna Pul Police Station in Islamabad, when a rashly driven car crashed into a truck and as a result, three people were killed on the spot while another sustained severe injuries in the same accident.

Police and rescue officials immediately reached the site and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital.

Abbas Ahmed, Abbas Shah, and Saad Ahmed, who were reportedly neighbours, were named among the deceased.