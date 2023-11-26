Three killed in road accident

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A woman and her two children were killed in road accident on Sunday in the limits of Fatehjang Police station, near Hakla-DI Khan motorway overhead bridge.

According to Police sources, four members of the same family were going on their motorcycle when a speedy car recklessly hit them.

The woman and her three and five-year-old sons were killed on the spot while her husband got severe injuries.

The locals took the injured and bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang from where the man was shifted to Benazir Bhutto hospital Rawalpindi due to his critical condition.

Police registered a case against the unknown driver and launched further investigation.

