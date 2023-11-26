Open Menu

Three Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Three killed in road accident

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A woman and her two children were killed in road accident on Sunday in the limits of Fatehjang Police station, near Hakla-DI Khan motorway overhead bridge.

According to Police sources, four members of the same family were going on their motorcycle when a speedy car recklessly hit them.

The woman and her three and five-year-old sons were killed on the spot while her husband got severe injuries.

The locals took the injured and bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang from where the man was shifted to Benazir Bhutto hospital Rawalpindi due to his critical condition.

Police registered a case against the unknown driver and launched further investigation.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Injured Police Benazir Bhutto Motorway Driver Car Road Accident Man Rawalpindi Same Women Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

12 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

2 days ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan