Three Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Three killed in road accident

Three were killed in a collision between a tractor-trailer and a car near Dhok Habib at Attock on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Three were killed in a collision between a tractor-trailer and a car near Dhok Habib at Attock on Thursday.

According to a private news channel, the police officials said that two rashly driven vehicles collided with each other, resulting in the killing of three people on the spot. The police and rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital. Police are investigating the matter.

