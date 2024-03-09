Open Menu

Three Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Three killed in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) At least three people were killed and fifteen injured in a road accident on the Motorway (M1) near Rashakai interchange here on Saturday.

According to Motorway official, the accident occurred when bus driver and conductor fight with each over the issue of speeding of the bus and suddenly the accident occurred and tragically the driver, conductor and one women died on the spot.

Around 35 passengers were traveling from Peshawar to Karachi at the time of the accident.

The Rescue team handed over the dead bodies to the Motorway Police.

