Three Killed In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) City Police Taunsa Sharif registered a case against three nominated and two unknown accused after sad incident of death of three people including a kid into sewerage manhole in Taunsa Sharif last night and arrested three outlaws.
The case was registered against the accused on the application of Assistant Commissioner Taunsa Azhar Tariq.
The two contractors Khurram Saeed, Qari Saeed and Municipal officer/ sub engineer Fazal Elahi were nominated and two unknown farmers were found guilty in the tragic incident.
Commissioner DG KHAN Division Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir took notice of the incident and directed DC DG Khan Shahid Zaman Lak to reach the spot.
DC launched an inquiry.
Police have arrested two contractors and sub engineer Fazal Elahi. DC also ordered action against chief officer Municipal committee under PEEDA act.
It's worth mentioning here that a kid fell down into a sewerage manhole near Tub road Taunsa Sharif last night. The two labourers who were working near the construction house also climbed into the sewerage manhole to rescue the kid. All the three people died after inhaling toxic gases in the sewerage manhole.
