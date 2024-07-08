Open Menu

Three Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Three killed in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Three passengers, including two women, were killed and two others injured in a collision on Coastal Highway in Gwadar on Monday.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after the incident was reported, a private news channel reported.

The rescue team shifted the injured to Mara Hospital for treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Gwadar Women

Recent Stories

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange buildin ..

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

1 day ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

2 days ago
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

2 days ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

2 days ago
 Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

2 days ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

2 days ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan