Three Killed In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Three passengers, including two women, were killed and two others injured in a collision on Coastal Highway in Gwadar on Monday.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after the incident was reported, a private news channel reported.
The rescue team shifted the injured to Mara Hospital for treatment.
