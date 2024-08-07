Open Menu

Three Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2024 | 08:40 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Three car-riders were killed in a road traffic accident in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speedy dumper truck hit a car and overturned on it near Sadaqat Textile Mills on Khurarianwala-Jundwali Road late Tuesday night.

As a result, two car riders including Noman Maqbool (48) resident of Islamabad and an unknown man (35) received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted another victim Yasir Shahzad (39) resident of Tehsil Fateh Jang Attock to Allied Hospital but in vain as he also expired before getting medical treatment.

The police took the bodies into custody and shifted them to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

