Three killed in road accident

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Three people were killed while two others injured, when their car turned turtle near Kacha Pakha area here, said police on Sunday.

The car was coming from Hangu and heading towards Lachi to participate in a wedding procession.

The car turned turtle when its driver tried to overtake other vehicles while over speeding.

Consequently, Umer son of Maru Gul, Zakir son of Asal Khan, residents of Katta Kanri refugee camp in Hangu, and Inamudin son of Ainullah resident of mohalla Sangerh Kohat died in the accident. While two others including Hazratullah son of Taj Muhammad and Musa son of Abdullah got injured.

Ustarzai police station team rushed to accident spot and shifted dead and injured to hospitals.