Three killed in road accident in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : Three persons, including a woman were killed in a road accident on Chawinda-Zafarwal-Pasrur road on Saturday.

According to police, the accident took place near Matta Hariyaan village, in Pasrur tehsil, where two motorcycles collided with each other.

As a result, Inam Khan, Iqbal and Razia Bibi died on the spot.

Volunteers of Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Police are investigating.