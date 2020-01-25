Three Killed In Road Accident In Sialkot
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : Three persons, including a woman were killed in a road accident on Chawinda-Zafarwal-Pasrur road on Saturday.
According to police, the accident took place near Matta Hariyaan village, in Pasrur tehsil, where two motorcycles collided with each other.
As a result, Inam Khan, Iqbal and Razia Bibi died on the spot.
Volunteers of Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy.
Police are investigating.