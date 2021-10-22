UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 01:20 PM

Three killed in road accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in the city and its suburbs on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a rashly driven bus knocked down a motorcyclist near Sadhar bypass.The motorcyclist, later identified as Sajid s/o Muhammad Deen, resident of chak 296-RB, got killed on the spot.

In another accident, Muhammad Imran, son of Shah Nawaz of chak 301-GB, Toba Tek Singh was run over by a vehicle near Sherianwala bus stop on Sheikhupura road.

In another accident, a tractor trolley hit a motorcycle on Dijkot-Tandlianwala road. As a result,10-year-old boy Muhammad Ahmed who was riding a bike with his father Muhammad Rafique died on the spot.

All the three bodies were handed over to the heirs after legal formalities.

