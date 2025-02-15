Open Menu

Three Killed In Road Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Three killed in road accidents

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) At least three persons lost their lives and one sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Layyah.

According to Rescue officials, a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley in Jaman Shah on Ladhana road. As a result, 50-year-old Allah Wasaya and 45-year-old Tahir, both residents of Chak No. 160 TDA, died on the spot. A young man, Muhammad Umar, was injured in the incident.

Eyewitnesses said that the accident occurred as motorcycle slipped on the road. Rescue 1122 handed over the bodies to the families after completing legal action.

In another tragic incident near Chak No. 230/TDA in Fatehpur, a speeding trailer ran over a motorcycle rider, killing 17-year-old Adil Raza on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The trailer driver fled while police took the vehicle into custody and initiated legal proceedings.

Recent Stories

Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence i ..

Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025

6 minutes ago
 This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan s ..

This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story

14 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for H ..

Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..

21 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing o ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV

36 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL con ..

UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..

36 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib S ..

Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate

56 minutes ago
UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to ..

UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education fo ..

3 hours ago
 India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billio ..

India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030

4 hours ago
 Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death to ..

Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death toll rises

4 hours ago
 Indonesia hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino p ..

Indonesia hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino poachers

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan