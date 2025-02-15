Three killed in road accidents

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) At least three persons lost their lives and one sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Layyah.

According to Rescue officials, a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley in Jaman Shah on Ladhana road. As a result, 50-year-old Allah Wasaya and 45-year-old Tahir, both residents of Chak No. 160 TDA, died on the spot. A young man, Muhammad Umar, was injured in the incident.

Eyewitnesses said that the accident occurred as motorcycle slipped on the road. Rescue 1122 handed over the bodies to the families after completing legal action.

In another tragic incident near Chak No. 230/TDA in Fatehpur, a speeding trailer ran over a motorcycle rider, killing 17-year-old Adil Raza on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The trailer driver fled while police took the vehicle into custody and initiated legal proceedings.