Three killed in road accidents due to fog

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Three motorcyclists including a young girl were killed in two traffic accidents due to fog in Faisalabad here on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Chak no.237-GB on Jaranwala-Nankana Road. As a result, motorcyclist Asim Abdullah (18) and his sister Sadaf (24) r/o of Chak no.534-GB received serious injuries and died on the spot .

Meanwhile, another motorcyclist Akash (14) son of Abdul Sattar, resident of Chak no.39-GB was killed while his pillion rider Faisal Maqbool (25) received serious injuries when a speeding car hit their two-wheeler near Chak 32-GB near Satiana Bungalow due to dense fog.

Rescue 1122 immediately shifted the injured to Rural Health Center (RHC) Satiana where his condition was stated out of danger.

The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was underway,spokesman added.