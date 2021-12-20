Three killed in road accidents in faisalabad

Three persons including a child were killed in separate road accidents here in the city and suburbs during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Three persons including a child were killed in separate road accidents here in the city and suburbs during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Monday, motorcyclist Naveed s/o Siddique was travelling on Jhumra road when he collided with a rickshaw.

He was shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition but he succumbed to his injuries.

In another accident, a collision between two motorcycles left Afaq of chak 401-GB dead and Sarwar injured.

Meanwhile, a unknown vehicle ran over a 12-year-old boy Abdullah who was walking alongside the road.

The victims were handed over to heirs after completing legal formalities.

Police registered cases.