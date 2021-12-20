UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Road Accidents In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 04:12 PM

Three killed in road accidents in faisalabad

Three persons including a child were killed in separate road accidents here in the city and suburbs during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Three persons including a child were killed in separate road accidents here in the city and suburbs during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Monday, motorcyclist Naveed s/o Siddique was travelling on Jhumra road when he collided with a rickshaw.

He was shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition but he succumbed to his injuries.

In another accident, a collision between two motorcycles left Afaq of chak 401-GB dead and Sarwar injured.

Meanwhile, a unknown vehicle ran over a 12-year-old boy Abdullah who was walking alongside the road.

The victims were handed over to heirs after completing legal formalities.

Police registered cases.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Road Vehicle

Recent Stories

BP takes more measures to tighten buying of foreig ..

BP takes more measures to tighten buying of foreign currency

4 minutes ago
 Power tariff may go up again to Rs Rs4.33

Power tariff may go up again to Rs Rs4.33

22 minutes ago
 Philippine delegation holds series of strategic me ..

Philippine delegation holds series of strategic meetings with UAE to boost trade ..

24 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice, Russia’s Prosecutor-General ..

Minister of Justice, Russia’s Prosecutor-General discuss judiciary cooperation

30 minutes ago
 NZ to host 2023 Men's World Team Squash C'ships

NZ to host 2023 Men's World Team Squash C'ships

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest three accused involved in firing inc ..

Police arrest three accused involved in firing incident

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.