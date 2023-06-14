- Home
Three Killed In Road Crash
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 11:50 AM
MANDIBAHAUDDIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Three persons were killed when a speeding car they were riding in met an accident here at Satsar chowk.
Rescue 1122 said on Wednesday that the team reached the spot upon information and shifted the bodies to DHQ hospital.
