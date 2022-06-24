UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) ::Three persons were killed in a head on collision between a car and a bus on Dera-Bannu Road within the limits of Yark Police Station here Friday.

Rescue 1122 told that a car overturned and fell into a ditch when it was hit by a speedy bus coming from the opposite direction.

Three persons in the car, including the driver were killed on the spot.

Meanwhile, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

Damaged car was handed to Yark Police Station for completing formalities.

