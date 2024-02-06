Open Menu

Three Killed In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Three killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Three persons were killed in a road mishap here at Noor purr,Sargodha road, under the jurisdiction of Quaidabad police station on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Sagheer (44) r/o Quaid abad, Muhammad Imran (38) r/o Khushab and Muhammad Altaf (34) r/o Khushab was heading to Sargodha on pickup when they reached near Chuna wala adda their pickup collided with a speeding dumper.

Resultantly, they all died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team and police concern reached the spot shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

