Three Killed In Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Three persons were killed in a road mishap here at Noor purr,Sargodha road, under the jurisdiction of Quaidabad police station on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Sagheer (44) r/o Quaid abad, Muhammad Imran (38) r/o Khushab and Muhammad Altaf (34) r/o Khushab was heading to Sargodha on pickup when they reached near Chuna wala adda their pickup collided with a speeding dumper.
Resultantly, they all died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 team and police concern reached the spot shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal formalities.
