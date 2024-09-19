Three killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Three people were killed in truck-motorcycle collision here at Jouharabad-Khushab road near Chaso Phatak here on Thursday.

Khushab police said that Ehtasham (34),Tahir (39) and Naveed (43) r/o Shumaar village were going towards city when the two wheeler collided with a speeding truck, which resulted into their spot death.

Upon getting information,Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot, shifted the bodies to hospital ,while further investigation was underway.