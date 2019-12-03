Three killed in road mishap in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sargodha (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) Three people including husband, wife and their mother died after a speedy dumper hit with them on Sarfaraz Colony in Sargodha.According to media reports, three people identified as Muhammad Akram, his wife Rani and his mother Asia were on their way to NADRA office when on Sarfaraz Colony, a speedy dumper hit with them in Sargodha.

As a result all three died on the spot.Police reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.