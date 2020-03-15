UrduPoint.com
Three Killed In Road Mishaps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 03:30 PM

Three killed in road mishaps

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Three persons including father and son were killed while woman sustained injuries in two separate road mishaps on Sunday.

According to details, a citizen namely Muhammad Qasim resident of Safdarabad Rojhan area was going to Kot Mithan alongwith his six years old son Sajjad and wife Miran Mai on motorcycle. Suddenly, the motorcycle collided with a truck parked along roadside near Indus highway road.

As a result, Qasim and his son died on the spot while Miran mai sustained serious injuries. Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to District headquarters (DHQ) hospital where she was said to be out of danger.

In another incident, a persons namely Rasheed resident of Fazilpur was crossing Indus highway when a speedy trailer crushed him to death.

Police took the trailer into custody and started legal action while the driver managed to flee from the scene.

