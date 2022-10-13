UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Roof Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2022 | 08:04 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Three persons, including two women, were killed as the roof of a house collapsed near Wood Market Phatak here on Thursday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the roof caved in after a supporting wall collapsed due to water seepage. The bodies of Siddique Umar (60), his wfie Sultana (55) and maid Sadia (17) were recovered from the debris and shifted to Nishtar Hospital. The couple's grandson was also seriously injured.

