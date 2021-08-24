Three killed in roof collapse in peshawar

Three people belonging to the same family died and three were injured in a roof collapse in Mohalla Regi, Darsamand of Hangu district on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Three people belonging to the same family died and three were injured in a roof collapse in Mohalla Regi, Darsamand of Hangu district on Tuesday.

While confirming the incident, District Emergency Officer Hangu Jawad Khan Khalil said those who died to include a man, his wife, and his son.

He said Rescue 1122 teams reached on the spot and initiated rescue work with the assistance of local volunteers and retrieved injured from debris.

He said that two girls and one boy were rescued and shifted to hospital.

Those killed were identified as Maulvi Syed Rahim, his wife, and son Asadullah who succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital.