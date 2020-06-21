Three Killed In Roof Collapse Incident
Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 09:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Three labourers were killed when roof of a shop collapsed in Sabzi Mandi, here on Sunday evening.
According to Rescue 1122, labourers - Salman, Riaz and Aslam - were present in the shop when its roof caved in due to torrential rain.
As a result, they were trapped under the debris and died on the spot.
On receiving information, a team of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies from debris.
Police have started investigation into the incident.