Three killed in roof collapse incident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Three labourers were killed when roof of a shop collapsed in Sabzi Mandi, here on Sunday evening.

According to Rescue 1122, labourers - Salman, Riaz and Aslam - were present in the shop when its roof caved in due to torrential rain.

As a result, they were trapped under the debris and died on the spot.

On receiving information, a team of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies from debris.

Police have started investigation into the incident.