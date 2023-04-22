Three Killed In Sahiwal Firing: Police
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2023 | 07:50 PM
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :At least three persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near the remote area of Sahiwal district, police reported on Saturday.
According to details, unknown assailants targeted a house and opened indiscriminate firing.
As a result of the firing, three persons died on the spot.
Police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for autopsy.
The police team also started a search operation to arrest the perpetrators of the crime. No arrest was made so far till the filling of this report. However, the Police are investigating the matter.