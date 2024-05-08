Three killed in Sahiwal road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) At least three persons including two children were killed in road accident in a village near Sahiwal district.

According to police and rescue officials, the incident took place when a vehicle ran over bystanders who were selling food on the roadside cart, the car driver has been arrested and further investigation is underway, a private news channel reported.