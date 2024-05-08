Three Killed In Sahiwal Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) At least three persons including two children were killed in road accident in a village near Sahiwal district.
According to police and rescue officials, the incident took place when a vehicle ran over bystanders who were selling food on the roadside cart, the car driver has been arrested and further investigation is underway, a private news channel reported.
Recent Stories
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
ECC approves to enhance wheat procurement targets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC6 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates commitment to complete trade, connectivity projects with Uzbekistan8 minutes ago
-
Fruitful policies of institutions need of hour : Sherry Rehman18 minutes ago
-
PM directs immediate establishment of Pakistan Skill Company, Skill Development Fund18 minutes ago
-
CTP amends rule 9-3, Punjab Motor Vehicle Rules, 1969 to facilitate citizens18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires to strengthen trade, commerce ties with Uzbekistan: Dar18 minutes ago
-
‘Women encouraged for early stage detection, awarness on World Ovarian Cancer day28 minutes ago
-
Two minors injured in firing38 minutes ago
-
Five criminals held58 minutes ago
-
LRH administration for action against AC Shahid Ullah for unprofessional conduct within hospital58 minutes ago
-
Two farmers booked over water theft58 minutes ago
-
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti urges voters to reject Article 370 abrogation1 hour ago