Three Killed In Sahiwal Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 05:10 PM
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Three persons were killed in a road accident that took place near Sahiwal area of Punjab, tv channels quoting
Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, a rashly driven truck struck the motorcyclist passing through Sahiwal area of Punjab.
As a result of accident, three persons of the same family died on the spot.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital. The police team have also started search operation to trace the driver of the truck.
Recent Stories
Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors
Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed in Sahiwal road accident2 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher held with hashish2 minutes ago
-
Bike lifters nabbed, 5 stolen motorcycles recovered2 minutes ago
-
SLF considers snow leopards export to Russia consistent with best practices in ex-situ wildlife mana ..2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards contaminated, substandard food items12 minutes ago
-
Charsadda police seize 10kg hashish at checkpost12 minutes ago
-
Hamed Yaqoob appointed as Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works12 minutes ago
-
30 acres state land retrieved12 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness inspected12 minutes ago
-
Tauqeer Kazmi visits Alhamra Cultural Complex12 minutes ago
-
Three killed, one injured in Karachi road accident22 minutes ago
-
Noor Mukadam Case: SC upholds death sentence in murder charge22 minutes ago