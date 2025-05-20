Three killed in Sahiwal road accident

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Three persons were killed in a road accident that took place near Sahiwal area of Punjab, tv channels quoting

Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven truck struck the motorcyclist passing through Sahiwal area of Punjab.

As a result of accident, three persons of the same family died on the spot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital. The police team have also started search operation to trace the driver of the truck.