Three killed in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Three persons including two minor boys were killed in separate incidents in Sargodha on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said that Rana Jamal, 24, resident of tehsil Sahiwal was travelling on a motorcycle on Sahiwal-Sargodha road when a speeding car hit the bike near Wajook morr.

The bike rider died on the spot.

In another incident, child Abdullah, 5, drowned after falling into a water pool in the area of Jhawariya. Rescue team recovered the body.

Separately, Urban Area police recovered body of two-year-old unidentified boy from a bag and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.