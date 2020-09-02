Three Killed In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Three persons including two minor boys were killed in separate incidents in Sargodha on Wednesday.
A police spokesman said that Rana Jamal, 24, resident of tehsil Sahiwal was travelling on a motorcycle on Sahiwal-Sargodha road when a speeding car hit the bike near Wajook morr.
The bike rider died on the spot.
In another incident, child Abdullah, 5, drowned after falling into a water pool in the area of Jhawariya. Rescue team recovered the body.
Separately, Urban Area police recovered body of two-year-old unidentified boy from a bag and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.
Police registered separate cases and started investigation.