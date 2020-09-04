Three killed in Sargodha

Three persons including a child were killed in separate incidents in Sargodha on Friday,said police spokesman here

According to police, Mubashar s/o Luqman Umar (17), resident of chak 162 NB,was travelling on a motorcycle on Shahnikdar-Jhang road when a speeding truck hit him near chak 157 NB, leaving him dead on the spot.

In another incident,a child Arslan,10, resident of chak 118 NB, was playing in the street when he touched a lose electric wire. He received severe electric shock and died on the spot.

Separately, Sarwar Khan, 34, of Cha Miana village, allegedly shot dead a youth Qamar Abbas over monetary issues in Shahpur police limits.

All victims' bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police registered cases separately and started investigation.