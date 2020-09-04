UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 12:39 PM

Three killed in Sargodha

Three persons including a child were killed in separate incidents in Sargodha on Friday,said police spokesman here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Three persons including a child were killed in separate incidents in Sargodha on Friday,said police spokesman here.

According to police, Mubashar s/o Luqman Umar (17), resident of chak 162 NB,was travelling on a motorcycle on Shahnikdar-Jhang road when a speeding truck hit him near chak 157 NB, leaving him dead on the spot.

In another incident,a child Arslan,10, resident of chak 118 NB, was playing in the street when he touched a lose electric wire. He received severe electric shock and died on the spot.

Separately, Sarwar Khan, 34, of Cha Miana village, allegedly shot dead a youth Qamar Abbas over monetary issues in Shahpur police limits.

All victims' bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police registered cases separately and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Arslan Road Died Sargodha Shahpur

Recent Stories

Moscow Court Dismisses Navalny's Foundation's Comp ..

39 seconds ago

Suspected Shooter of Trump's Supporter in Portland ..

1 minute ago

PIA announces to reduce fares for its domestic fli ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Mayor Warns of Possible Slight Increase of ..

1 minute ago

JKNF expresses concern over worsening HR situation ..

1 minute ago

Ramesh Kumar holds Sindh govt responsible for dest ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.