Three killed in Sariab Road firing

Three persons were killed and two others were injured in an exchange of firing between two groups here on Sariab Road Wednesday

QUETAA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Three persons were killed and two others were injured in an exchange of firing between two groups here on Sariab Road Wednesday.

According to police, Nawabzada Haroon Raisani, nephew of former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Muhammad Aslam Raisani, was among the dead.

The dead bodies and the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Quetta.