Three killed in Sehwan Sharif road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three people, including a woman, were killed while six others sustained injuries when a passenger van overturned in Sehwan Sharif on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Three people, including a woman, were killed while six others sustained injuries when a passenger van overturned in Sehwan Sharif on Thursday.

According to police sources tyre burst caused the incident near the area of Indus Highway that claimed three lives, a private news channel reported.

The van was going to Larkana from Jamshoro, the deceased including the woman, identified as Ameena Bibi and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.