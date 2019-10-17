UrduPoint.com
Three Killed In Sehwan Sharif Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:57 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Three people, including a woman, were killed while six others sustained injuries when a passenger van overturned in Sehwan Sharif on Thursday.

According to police sources tyre burst caused the incident near the area of Indus Highway that claimed three lives, a private news channel reported.

The van was going to Larkana from Jamshoro, the deceased including the woman, identified as Ameena Bibi and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

