Three killed in separate accidents in Mianwali

MIANWAli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Three people were killed in separate road accidents in Mianwali and Chashma police limits on Wednesday.

Police said Muhammad Zubair, 34, resident of Kaka Khel Tehsil Mianwali along with his elder brother Muhammad Hashim, 45, was traveling on a car (BLR/497) to Kotmomin.

The vehicle collided with an oil tanker coming from opposite direction due to over speeding at Mianwali-Peshawar Morr. In result two both brothers Hashim and Zubair boarder on the car died on the spot.

In another accident, a recklessly driven dumper vehicle hit to death a motorcyclist Iqbal Hussain, 22 of Sassali village at Mianwali- Rajkot road and fled away.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.