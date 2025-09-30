Three killed in separate firing incidents in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Three people were killed in separate firing incidents reported from different localities here on Tuesday.

According to a report lodged at Shaheed Nawab Police Station, 28-year-old Fazal Rahim, a resident of Wanda Karim Darkhan, was attacked by two armed men, Almarjan and Khayal Muhammad, while he was at a school.

The suspects opened fire with Kalashnikov rifles, leaving him critically injured. Locals shifted him to Paniala Hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

The police said the incident appeared to be the result of a personal dispute.

In another incident within the jurisdiction of Shaheed Nawab Police Station, unidentified assailants opened fire in Khani Korona, killing Hayatullah, son of Pehlwan. The police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The third incident occurred in Meeran, within the limits of Paroa police station, where a man identified as Haibat, a resident of Tank, was shot dead. The motive behind the killing could not be immediately ascertained.

The police have registered cases and further investigations are underway.

