Open Menu

Three Killed In Separate Firing Incidents In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Three killed in separate firing incidents in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Three people were killed in separate firing incidents reported from different localities here on Tuesday.

Wanda Karim Darkhan, Khani Korona, and Miran areas, police said on Tuesday.

According to a report lodged at Shaheed Nawab Police Station, 28-year-old Fazal Rahim, a resident of Wanda Karim Darkhan, was attacked by two armed men, Almarjan and Khayal Muhammad, while he was at a school.

The suspects opened fire with Kalashnikov rifles, leaving him critically injured. Locals shifted him to Paniala Hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

The police said the incident appeared to be the result of a personal dispute.

In another incident within the jurisdiction of Shaheed Nawab Police Station, unidentified assailants opened fire in Khani Korona, killing Hayatullah, son of Pehlwan. The police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The third incident occurred in Meeran, within the limits of Paroa police station, where a man identified as Haibat, a resident of Tank, was shot dead. The motive behind the killing could not be immediately ascertained.

The police have registered cases and further investigations are underway.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost i ..

Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment

42 minutes ago
 Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorro ..

Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s c ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..

1 hour ago
 Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by ..

Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces

2 hours ago
 At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide bl ..

At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Science ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza afte ..

Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King ..

Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..

2 hours ago
 PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues ..

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..

2 hours ago
 Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation wi ..

Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders

2 hours ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and S ..

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan