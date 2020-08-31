UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed In Separate Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 02:30 PM

Three killed in separate incidents

Three persons including minor girl were killed in separate incidents here in the limits of Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Three persons including minor girl were killed in separate incidents here in the limits of Kasur.

According to Saddar police,a 25-year-old transgender Amaan ullah r/o Pakpattan, was a worker in a factory near Dina Nath, Phoolnagar.He was present in his quarter when unidentified person barged in and hit repeatedly on his head with iron rod,killing him on the spot and later hanged his body.

The team reached the spot,took the body into custody and shifted it to hospital.

Police registered case and started investigation.

Inanother incident,a 35-year-old Shagufta bibi w/o Ibrahim and her 12-year-old son Zeeshan suffered serious injuires when a roof of their dilapidated house caved in. Rescue-1122 team recovered the injured and shifted them to DHQ hospital where Shagufta breathed her last.

Separately, Phoolnagar police recovered a body,yet to be identified, 8-year-old girl from a bag and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Related Topics

Injured Police Kasur Pakpattan Dina Saddar From

Recent Stories

UK announces to reopen schools

6 minutes ago

Rapid Intervention Teams respond to gas explosion ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Qur ..

33 minutes ago

Street Art Pakistan; A step towards better Pakista ..

34 minutes ago

Students, job aspirants facing problems in IIOJK d ..

2 minutes ago

Australia records 41 more COVID-19 deaths

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.