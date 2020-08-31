Three killed in separate incidents

Three persons including minor girl were killed in separate incidents here in the limits of Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Three persons including minor girl were killed in separate incidents here in the limits of Kasur.

According to Saddar police,a 25-year-old transgender Amaan ullah r/o Pakpattan, was a worker in a factory near Dina Nath, Phoolnagar.He was present in his quarter when unidentified person barged in and hit repeatedly on his head with iron rod,killing him on the spot and later hanged his body.

The team reached the spot,took the body into custody and shifted it to hospital.

Police registered case and started investigation.

Inanother incident,a 35-year-old Shagufta bibi w/o Ibrahim and her 12-year-old son Zeeshan suffered serious injuires when a roof of their dilapidated house caved in. Rescue-1122 team recovered the injured and shifted them to DHQ hospital where Shagufta breathed her last.

Separately, Phoolnagar police recovered a body,yet to be identified, 8-year-old girl from a bag and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.