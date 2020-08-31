Three killed in separate incidents

Three persons were killed while nine others sustained injuries in separate incidents occurred in different areas of the district here Monday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed while nine others sustained injuries in separate incidents occurred in different areas of the district here Monday.

According to police, 20-year-old, Imran Yousuf reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself in his head at Village Zarubi . The reason was stated to be that a minor argument with his mother.

Meanwhile, a man was killed while two others sustained critical injuries in a collision between a pickup and a trolley near Col. Sher Khan Interchange on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

The injured were rushed to a hospital.

In another incident, a teenager Afghan national was killed and five others including children were injured when a speedy car hit them near Village Meenai on Ismailabad Road. The injured were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

Similarly, a man was injured in a bicycle collision while another was injured in a road accident at Char Bagh area. All the injured were provided first aid facility by the officials of Rescu1122 before shifting to hospital.