Three killed in separate incidents

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Three persons including a child were killed in separate incidents here in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police on Monday, Yaseen (45), resident of Hallah chowk Pattoki, was doing ablution in Jamia Masjid Riaz ul Jannat when he received severe electric shock from water tap and died on the spot.

In another incident, four year old Noor Fatima was killed on the spot when a speedy vehicle hit her near Ghaffar Town, in Kot Radha Kishan.

In another accident ,a man Javed, resident of Chungi Ammar Sadhu Lahore, and his sister Iram Bibi ,were travelling on a motorbike on Deepalpur road when a tractor hit them near Talwandi. Consequently, Javed died on spot while Iram Bibi received serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured and the deceased to DHQ hopsital.