Three Killed In Separate Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Three killed in separate incidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed in separate incidents here in Kasur.

Changa Manga police said on Tuesday that a 22-year- old Muhammad Ashfaq s/o Muhammad Boota,r/o Kot Nanak Singh was shot dead by some unidentified persons in nearby fields.

Similarly, 24-year-old Shabbir was shot dead by unknown assailants near Industrial area Chunian.

Separately,Saraye Mughal police recovered a body of an unidentified man floating in canal and shifted it to hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

