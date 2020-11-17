UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed In Separate Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Three killed in separate incidents

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) ::Three persons were killed in separate incidents that occurred here on Tuesday, police said.

In a first incident occurred at Dera-Chashma Road, a 22-year-old boy was reportedly killed when a poplar tree fell on him at his home.

Later the funeral prayer of the boy was offered and body was buried in an ancestral graveyard.

Meanwhile a speedy passenger coach hit a motorbike coming from opposite site on Bypass Road when the bike rider tried to avoid hitting school children who were crossing the road.

The accident occurred in the jurisdiction of Dera Town Police Station due to low visibility in dense.

As a result of the accident, the bike rider and a driver of the coach received injuries and shifted to hospital, where bike rider identified as Khalid succumbed to his injuries.

In the meanwhile, the University police recovered a dead body of a thirty-year-old man from Ubhaya Bridge. The police shifted the body to a district headquarters hospital for postmortem and identification.

The cases have been registered in the relevant police stations and investigations are in progress.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Police Police Station Driver Road Man Progress SITE Prayer From Coach

Recent Stories

Infinix Dar-linkAI Optimization Engine Released

23 minutes ago

Urwa Hocane wishes happy birthday to Sania Mirza

24 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree organising Al Thiqah C ..

26 minutes ago

HCSTSI President demands new toll plaza constructi ..

24 minutes ago

EDA welcomes former foreign affairs minister of sl ..

41 minutes ago

Escape from massacre: Ethiopians recall Tigray con ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.