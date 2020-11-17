Three killed in separate incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) ::Three persons were killed in separate incidents that occurred here on Tuesday, police said.

In a first incident occurred at Dera-Chashma Road, a 22-year-old boy was reportedly killed when a poplar tree fell on him at his home.

Later the funeral prayer of the boy was offered and body was buried in an ancestral graveyard.

Meanwhile a speedy passenger coach hit a motorbike coming from opposite site on Bypass Road when the bike rider tried to avoid hitting school children who were crossing the road.

The accident occurred in the jurisdiction of Dera Town Police Station due to low visibility in dense.

As a result of the accident, the bike rider and a driver of the coach received injuries and shifted to hospital, where bike rider identified as Khalid succumbed to his injuries.

In the meanwhile, the University police recovered a dead body of a thirty-year-old man from Ubhaya Bridge. The police shifted the body to a district headquarters hospital for postmortem and identification.

The cases have been registered in the relevant police stations and investigations are in progress.