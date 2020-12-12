Three killed in separate incidents

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed in different incidents in nearby localities here on Saturday.

In a road accident that took place near Hujra Shah Muqeem area where two motorcycles collided with each other.

As s result, motorcyclists- Nawaz (45) and Tehreem (18) died on the spot.

In another incident, Abdul Razzaq died of electrocution while working in an under-construction shop in Anwaar Shaheed colony.

Police have handed over the body to the heirs after completing necessary formalities.