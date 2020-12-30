UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed In Separate Incidents

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:48 PM

Three killed in separate incidents

Three persons were killed while four others sustained injuries in separate incidents in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed while four others sustained injuries in separate incidents in Sargodha.

Police said on Wednesday that Adeel Gadhi of Bhera along with two others opened fire at Irfan Shakoor, Haider and Khawaja Jawad after an altercation during an auction of shops of Municipal committee Bhera.

As a result, Irfan and Haider died on the spot while Jawad sustained bullet injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to hospital.

In a road accident, a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle resulting in killing Mehdi and injuringSajid, Majid and Shujat. Rescue teams shifted the injured to the nearby hospital.

Police have registered cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Died Road Accident Sargodha

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches &#039;Future Foresight&#039; in ..

4 minutes ago

NAB court allows transit remand of PML-N Khawaja A ..

15 minutes ago

Realme leapfrogged growth in 2020 with its 50 mill ..

29 minutes ago

Sports shines as Dubai celebrates ‘World’s Coo ..

37 minutes ago

Argentinian Parliament Adopts Bill Legalizing Abor ..

11 seconds ago

Iranian President Expects Regional Security to Imp ..

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.