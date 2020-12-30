Three killed in separate incidents

Three persons were killed while four others sustained injuries in separate incidents in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed while four others sustained injuries in separate incidents in Sargodha.

Police said on Wednesday that Adeel Gadhi of Bhera along with two others opened fire at Irfan Shakoor, Haider and Khawaja Jawad after an altercation during an auction of shops of Municipal committee Bhera.

As a result, Irfan and Haider died on the spot while Jawad sustained bullet injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to hospital.

In a road accident, a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle resulting in killing Mehdi and injuringSajid, Majid and Shujat. Rescue teams shifted the injured to the nearby hospital.

Police have registered cases and started investigation.