Three killed in separate incidents

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed in three different incidents in nearby localities here on Friday.

According to the official sources, Shabir husband of Shahnaz allegedly stabbed her wife to death over domestic dispute in village 20 One-A-L.

In another incident, a speeding vehicle hit an unidentified man when he was crossing National Highway near Renala Bypass. He sustained serious head injuries and died on-the-spot. The driver managed to escape due to heavy fog.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old boy Saddique went to see his teacher at the residence, he received fatal electric shock from nearby wires and died on-the-spot.