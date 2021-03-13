Three killed in separate incidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Three people were killed in separate incidents in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, Heera of Noorpur village was riding a motorbike at Depalpur Road near Nizampura locality when a tractor trolley coming behind hit his two-wheeler.

He died on the spot.

In another incident, Bashir Lohaar, father of seven children, was killed after his headscarf entangled in a small cotton ginning machine while working in Veram Bathaar village of Khudian Khaas.

While, Muhammad Arshad (30) ended his life by shooting himself in the head after quarreling with his family in Old Grain Market Chunnian.

Police were investigating.